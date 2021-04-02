Over 17,000 police personnel to be deployed on poll day

Amalraj takes charge as West Zone IG

Inspector General of Police A. Amalraj, who took charge as Inspector General of Police – West Zone on Thursday, said that around 31,000 personnel will be deployed in the eight districts of the West Zone - Coimbatore, Tiruppur, the Nilgiris, Erode, Salem, Namakkal, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri for the polling day on April 6.

Speaking to reporters, the 1996-batch IPS officer who had previously served as the Coimbatore City Commissioner of Police, Mr. Amalraj said

this will include about 17,000 police personnel, 10,000 non-police personnel such as Home Guards and NCC cadets and 4,000 paramilitary personnel.

The Election Commission of India on Wednesday ordered the transfer of former IGP – West Zone R. Dhinakaran, who took charge on February 24.

Prior to this posting, Mr. Amalraj served as the Additional Commissioner of Police, Headquarters with the Greater Chennai Police. He served as the Coimbatore City Commissioner of Police for two years from November 2015 to November 2017. Mr. Amalraj is also the recipient of the President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service.