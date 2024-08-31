Over 17,000 people got land patta in Namakkal district in last three years, says Rajya Sabha MP

Land pattas have been distributed to 17,134 beneficiaries in Namakkal over the past three years, announced Rajya Sabha MP K. R. N. Rajeshkumar, speaking at a function held at a marriage hall on Paramathi Road in Namakkal on Saturday. The MP was distributing welfare assistance worth ₹7.25 crore to 668 beneficiaries along with District Collector S. Uma.

Mr. Rajeshkumar highlighted the DMK government’s fulfilment of its election promises, including free bus travel and ₹1,000 in financial assistance for women, waiving of jewel loans, women’s self-help group loans, and farmer loans. He also emphasised the importance of education, noting the ₹1,000 monthly assistance provided to students under the Pudhumai Penn and Tamil Pudhalvan schemes. In Namakkal district alone, 18,651 female students benefit from the Pudhumai Penn scheme, and 12,796 male students benefit from the Tamil Pudhalvan scheme. Additionally, the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme was implemented to combat hunger. Mr. Rajeshkumar also mentioned the recent upgrade of Namakkal municipality to a municipal corporation.

Listing the schemes implemented in Namakkal over the past three years, Mr. Rajeshkumar said that under the Kalaignarin Kanavu Illam scheme, ₹3.50 lakh was provided for house construction, with an additional ₹1 lakh offered in loans through banks for eligible beneficiaries. Over 6,000 beneficiaries have received orders for constructing houses in the district under this scheme. On Saturday alone, 488 beneficiaries received land patta worth ₹6.82 crore. The MP further added that within the next month, 10,000 beneficiaries will receive land patta.

The event was attended by MLA P. Ramalingam, Mayor D. Kalanithi, Deputy Mayor S. Bhupathi, and officials from the relevant departments.

