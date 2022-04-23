‘Over 17,000 beneficiaries covered under Varumun Kaapom health camps in Tiruppur’

A total of 17,714 beneficiaries were covered through the health camps organised under the ‘Varumun Kaapom’ scheme across Tiruppur district by the DMK government, said Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan on Saturday.

He inaugurated a health camp under the scheme at Pullakalipalayam in Kundadam panchayat union in the district in the presence of Collector S. Vineeth and Erode MP A. Ganeshamurthi.

In a release, the Minister said that 42 special health camps were conducted under Varumun Kaapom in 2021-22. Out of the 17,714 beneficiaries, 155 were recommended for further treatment after being screened in these camps.

These block-level health camps will have a 15-member medical team specialising in general medicine, paediatrics, gynaecology among other disciplines.

Apart from this, Mr. Saminathan noted that under the doorstep healthcare scheme, ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’, 1,28,658 beneficiaries have been identified for treatment after screening over 13.2 lakh persons in all areas of Tiruppur district since its launch in August 2021, according to the release.