Over 1,700 kg of PDS rice seized in Krishnagiri

KRISHNAGIRI

23 December 2021 23:28 IST

A flying squad here seized 1,753 kg of rice meant for fair price shops near Shoolagiri on Wednesday, According to the district administration, a special patrol team along with a flying squad intercepted a pick-up van parked near Samalpallam –Rayakottai road near Karagur village. The vehicle was found stacked with 35 gunny bags of rice meant for public distribution system. The vehicle and the rice were seized.

Advertising

Advertising