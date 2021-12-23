A flying squad here seized 1,753 kg of rice meant for fair price shops near Shoolagiri on Wednesday, According to the district administration, a special patrol team along with a flying squad intercepted a pick-up van parked near Samalpallam –Rayakottai road near Karagur village. The vehicle was found stacked with 35 gunny bags of rice meant for public distribution system. The vehicle and the rice were seized.
Over 1,700 kg of PDS rice seized in Krishnagiri
Special Correspondent
KRISHNAGIRI,
December 23, 2021 23:28 IST
Special Correspondent
KRISHNAGIRI,
December 23, 2021 23:28 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Dec 23, 2021 11:29:37 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/over-1700-kg-of-pds-rice-seized-in-krishnagiri/article38023835.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story