Over 1.7 lakh students set to return to schools in Coimbatore district today

Schools asked to strictly implement Standard Operating Procedures: Minister

With the schools reopening for Classes IX to XII on Wednesday after remaining closed amid the COVID-19 second wave, over 1.7 lakh students are set to return to schools in Coimbatore district on Wednesday.

Officials from the Department of School Education said on Tuesday that 1,76,049 students were estimated to be studying in Classes IX, X, XI and XII in 649 government, aided and private schools (high and higher secondary) in the district. To prevent crowding in adherence to COVID-19 protocol, the schools have been tasked with deciding the number of students to turn up at schools and were instructed to ensure that Class X and Class XII students attended the regular classes every day.

Of the 23,311 teaching and non-teaching staff present in these schools, 18,862 (around 81%) have taken at least the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Coimbatore district. Only 8,442 of the teaching and non-teaching staff (around 36%) have been fully vaccinated with both the doses, according to the officials.

On the first day, all teachers have been asked to explain the COVID-19 safety protocol to the students, such as wearing of masks and ensuring personal distancing on the school premises, the officials said.

A headmistress of a government school in Coimbatore said the teachers have been asked to not proceed with lessons immediately and to interact with students as much as possible during the first few days after reopening.

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said in Chennai on Tuesday, “Standard Operating Procedures have been given by both the Revenue and Public Health departments and we want to reassure parents that schools have been asked to strictly implement them. It is not compulsory that students have to come and attend physical classes, “ he said.

With a shift system in place, the Minister said that schools can wind up by 3.30 p.m. and that no P.T. classes will be held.

In the Nilgiris, the Chief Education Officer, A. Nasarudeen said that residential schools in the district had been given permission to open from Wednesday. “We have communicated protocols to be followed by the schools to ensure that students remain safe. This includes ensuring that all staff at the school are vaccinated and only two children are allowed to stay in a single room,” he said, adding that workers delivering provisions and goods to the school will also have to be vaccinated.