Over 16,000 people benefitted under Vaazhndhu Kaattuvom project in Erode district

A total of 16,503 people received assistance of ₹6.04 crore and have benefitted through the Vaazhndhu Kaattuvom project that is being implemented in 77 village panchayats in the district.

The Tamil Nadu Rural Transformation Project (TNRTP) under the Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj aims at poverty alleviation to develop a business ecosystem to nurture skills and fosters entrepreneurial capabilities among self-help groups (SHGs) in the State. Also, they were given access to finance for starting and improving their business model.

On Thursday, Collector H. Krishnanunni visited a garment manufacturing unit at Indiyampalayam panchayat in Sathyamangalam Panchayat Union. The unit is run by Gowrishankar, who received ₹1 lakh under the project and ₹5 lakh loan from the District Industries Centre for starting the unit.

Mr. Krishnanunni said that the project is being implemented in 77 village panchayats in Bhavani, Bhavanisagar, Chennimalai, Sathyamangalam and Talavadi and, so far, 16,503 people have benefited. A total of 812 individuals in panchayat level were given loan for starting business, 699 people were given loan for developing their business, and 94 migrant youths were given loans to the tune of ₹5.70 crore for starting new business.

Also, 35 new Producer Groups (PGs) and 24 Producer Collectives (PCs) were given a subsidy of ₹75,000 each, while 30 community farm schools and 15 community skill schools were given ₹24.90 lakh for providing training on traditional arts and crafts and providing knowledge respectively.

Sathyamangalam Block Development Officers Premkumar and Manimela, project Executive officer K. Damodaran and other officers were present.