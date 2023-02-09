Over 153 water bodies to be desilted in Krishnagiri

February 09, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

Over 153 lakes, canals and water bodies in the district are to be desilted and farmers can use the silted soil for agricultural purposes. A special order for silting has been passed by the Collector, according to the administration.

All canals and water bodies will be desilted to enable recharge of aquifers during the following monsoon. In its wake, the silt in the form of clayey soil and silt soil will be made available for farmers free of cost.

According to the administration, in the case of wetlands, 25 tractor load or 75 cu.ft. of soil can be silted, and in the case of garden lands, 30 tractor load or 90 cu.ft of soil may be silted out. Further, for homestead purposes, 30 cu.ft. or 10 tractor load of soil and for potters, 60 cu.ft. or 20 tractor load of soil is permitted.

Clayey soil and silt soil nourishes agricultural lands as it is an active manure and helps retain soil moisture. This also reduces the reliance on chemical fertilizers as nourishing agents.

Farmers and the public seeking to desilt soil for the aforementioned purposes may apply to the local village administrative officer or tahsildar with details of the water body other than those notified in the list of water bodies proposed for desilting.

The list of water bodies is posted for public viewing in government offices at taluk level and district level including Public Works and Mines departments.