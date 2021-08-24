‘Over 15.2 lakh passengers avail free bus travel scheme in Tiruppur’

Over 15.2 lakh women, transgender and differently abled passengers have availed themselves of the free bus travel scheme in town buses in Tiruppur district, said Collector S. Vineeth on Tuesday.

Beneficiaries

In a release, he said the total 15,21,236 beneficiaries of the scheme comprised 15,11,019 women, 7,869 differently abled, 712 attenders of the differently abled passengers and 1,636 transgenders.

This included buses from Tiruppur – I, Tiruppur –II, Palladam, Kangeyam, Dharapuram and Udumalpet depots in the district.

A total of 57 ordinary town buses were operated within the limits of Tiruppur –I and Tiruppur – II depots, 42 buses in Palladam, 33 buses in Kangeyam, 21 buses in Dharapuram and 43 town buses within the limits of Udumalpet depot, according to the release.