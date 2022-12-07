Over 15,000 school students to take part in cultural competitions in Salem

December 07, 2022 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

School students rehearsing to perform at the cultural competitions in Salem on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

A total of 15,365 students studying from Class 6 to 12 would take part in the district-level cultural competitions that will be held till December 10.

At a function held at St. Paul’s Higher Secondary School, Mayor A. Ramachandran, MLA R. Rajendran, District Revenue Officer P. Menaha, inaugurated the competitions. Students of middle, high and higher secondary schools took part in skid, music, essay writing, drawing, story writing, elocution, Thirukkural elocution contest, photography, debate, pattimandram and other competitions at the school level competitions held from November 23 to 28 and at the block level from November 29 to December 5.

Winners, who secured first two places in each competition at the block level, would be taking part in the district level competitions that began on Wednesday and will be on till December 10. A total of 207 competitions will be held in various schools and colleges in which 15,365 students will be participating. The winner, who secures first place in each competition, will participate in the State-level competition to be held later. Chief Educational Officer R. Murugan, Councillor Girija Kumaresan and school students took part.

In Erode, a total of 10,632 students will be taking part in various competitions that will be held till December 10. At a function held at Nandha Engineering College, Collector H. Krishnanunni inaugurated the district-level competitions during which Mayor S. Nagarathinam and officials were present.

