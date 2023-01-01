Over 1,500 police personnel keep New Year revelry in check in Coimbatore city

January 01, 2023 12:47 am | Updated 01:27 am IST - Coimbatore

The Coimbatore City Police deployed over 1,500 police personnel across the city starting Saturday evening to keep New Year revelry in check.

The flyovers on Trichy Road, 100 Feet Road and at Gandhipuram were closed to traffic. A total of 15 makeshift camps were arranged at various places in the city and barricades were placed on Avinashi Road to check rash, negligent and drunk driving. The personnel also conducted patrolling and vehicle checks at vantage points.

The Codissia Ground and VOC Park Ground were also closed to public.

Earlier, the City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan said that hotels, bakeries, and shops near bus stands, railway stations and hospitals in the city limits were permitted to function round the clock starting January 1, 2023. This would benefit passengers travelling from far away places and attendants of patients during emergency.