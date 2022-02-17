Over 1,500 police personnel deployed to oversee polls in Erode

The district police took out a flag march in the city here on Thursday ahead of election to local bodies.

Polling for the corporation, four municipalities and 42 town panchayats in the district are scheduled for Saturday and a total of 9,72,575 voters are eligible to cast their votes. In Corporation, election for the post of ward councillors is to be held for 59 wards as a candidate was elected unopposed in ward 51. To enhance the confidence level of voters and encourage them to exercise their franchise without any fear, the flag march began from the district police office and passed through Panneerselvam Park, Manikoondu, Chinna Mariamman temple, before culminating on Sathy Road.

Police said that flag marches were held in all the sub-divisions in the district as over 1,500 police personnel would be deployed for the bandobast at the polling stations and for guarding the EVMs. Also, police would be posted at the counting centres where EVMs will be kept after the polling.