Over 1,500 police personnel cast their postal votes

Coimbatore

03 April 2021 00:04 IST

As many as 1,557 police personnel attached to the Coimbatore City and Rural police divisions cast their postal votes on Friday.

A release from the district administration said of the 2,953 personnel who were eligible to cast postal ballots, 847 voted at the C.S.I. Higher Secondary School, 247 at the P.R.S. ground, 252 at Aishwarya Wedding Hall in Mettupalayam, and 209 at the Nagarathar Mandapam in Pollachi.

The administration said that to enable the personnel exercise their franchise it had established four places – C.S.I. Hr. Sec. School for City police personnel with votes in Mettupalayam, Sulur, Kavundampalayam, Coimbatore North, Thondamuthur, Coimbatore South, Singanallur, Kinathukadavu, Pollachi and Valparai constituencies, P.R.S. ground for personnel attached to the Rural Police division with votes in Sulur, Coimbatore North, Thondamuthur, Coimbatore South, Singanallur and Kindathukadavu, Aishwarya Wedding Hall for Rural personnel with vote in Mettupalayam and Kavundampalayam, and the Nagarathar Mandapam for the Rural personnel with vote in Pollachi and Valparai.

The administration had also said that they would be allowed to vote from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. The vote recorded on Friday worked out to 52.72%, the release added.