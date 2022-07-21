Over 150 publishers to take part in Coimbatore Book Festival

Over 150 publishers will take part in the Coimbatore Book Festival 2022 (CBF) to be held at the Codissia Trade Fair Complex from July 22 to 31.

According to chairman of CBF B. Vijay Anand over two lakh books would be displayed at the fair. Collector G.S Sameeran would preside over the function. Electricity Minister V. Senthil Balaji would grace the occassion as the chief guest.

P. R. Natarajan, MP, Mayor A. Kalpana, K.R Jayaram, MLA, Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap and noted writer Sirpi Balasubramaniam would also take part in the function.

Mr. Anand said that 47 Rotary Clubs of Coimbatore would bring 1,000 schoolchildren to the fair whose essays were shortlisted. The best among them under three different categories would be given prizes on July 27, the death anniversary of former President A.P.J Abdul Kalam.