Over 150 first time voters join the DMK in Coimbatore

March 31, 2024 07:52 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Over 150 first-time voters joined the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) at Keeranatham near Tidel Park, in the presence of Industries Minister T.R..B. Rajaa. The youth are from the Kavundampalayam Assembly constituency.

With the announcement of Ganapathi P. Rajkumar as the Coimbatore constituency candidate, the party has intensified its voter mobilisation efforts and established ‘war rooms’ for each constituency.

Constituency-wise observers have been appointed, booth committees formed, and an election workshop organised, along with campaigning through social media, food drives, and pamphlet, according to the party.

