ADVERTISEMENT

Over 1.5 lakh people visited flower show in Ooty this year, says Tourism Minister

May 23, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

Tourism Minister K. Ramachandran giving away the most prestigious honourable Chief Minister’s rolling cup for The Garden of the Year to Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, at the valedictory of the flower show in Udhagamandalam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M. SATHYAMOORTHY

More than 1.5 lakh people visited the 125 th Annual Flower Show here this year, said State Tourism Minister K. Ramachandran at the valedictory of the flower show held at the Government Botanical Garden here on Tuesday.

At the event, Mr. Ramachandran said the government continued to undertake efforts to improve tourism in the State, focusing on upgrading and building new facilities in all districts across Tamil Nadu to draw more tourists.

He said that in Udhagamandalam, a new multi-level parking facility was to be set up, while work was under way to set up an adventure sports facility at ₹5 crore at the Ooty Lake and Boat House.

The Minister said the government was pushing for the setting up of a rope car from Doddabetta to Manthada Junction, while the road to Doddabetta could also be expanded to handle more vehicle traffic.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister also distributed prizes to private gardens, government gardens and home gardens that had entered the competition held during the flower show to judge the best gardens in Udhagamandalam. The Defence Services Staff College in Wellington, Coonoor, was awarded “The most prestigious honourable Chief Minister’s rolling cup for The Garden of the Year,” while the rolling gold cup for the “Bloom of the Show” was awarded to Jansi Kishore. The Nilgiris Collector S.P. Amrith was present.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Nilgiris

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US