‘Over 1.5 lakh passports issued in Coimbatore last year’

June 06, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST

Regional Passport Office, Coimbatore, received 1,60,941 applications for passports during the calendar year 2022 and 1,57,709 passports were issued including tatkal and police clearance certificates, which is 35 per cent more than the passports issued in 2021.

A release from Passport Officer T. Boopathy Ganesh said that from January to May 2023, the office received 78,914 applications and 76,134 passports were issued. Further, the passport office has opened Post Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSK) in Salem and Erode on June 3 and June 27 (Saturdays) to reduce the appointment date and avoid delay.

Stating that a Passport Seva Kendra in Coimbatore and POPSK in Salem, Rasipuram, Coonoor and Erode were functional now, the release cautioned applicants regarding fake websites and advised them to apply only through the official website www.passportindia.gov.in. Any queries regarding appointments may be made on the toll free number 1800 258 1800.

For passport related enquiries, applicants could contact 0422-2301415, 2200250, 2306111, whatsapp 94879-92991 or e mail ; rpo.cbe@mea.gov.in.

