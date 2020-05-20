Coimbatore

Over 1,400 workers leave for U.P. from Erode

A total of 1,464 migrant workers left for Uttar Pradesh in a ‘Shramik’ special train from the Erode Railway Station here on Wednesday evening.

Following lockdown, migrant workers in the district wished to return to their native places and a total of 17,000 workers had registered with the district administration. A total of 1,464 workers boarded the train that left for Mau district in Uttar Pradesh at around 9 p.m.

Collector C. Kathiravan, Superintendent of Police S. Sakthi Ganesan, District Revenue Officer S. Kavitha, Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan, revenue officials and others were present. Likewise, another 247 workers went sent to Coimbatore from where they boarded a special train for Uttar Pradesh.

Mr. Kathiravan said that 2,400 persons from other States had arrived in the district and all tested negative for COVID-19 and were sent home.

He said that 3,400 persons from other districts had arrived in the district and they were being tested.

Likewise, 1,401 persons, including 82 children, boarded a special train to Uttar Pradesh from Salem Railway Junction on Wednesday evening. Also, another 415 persons comprising 201 persons from Salem district, 36 from Kallakurichi, 51 from Perambalur and 127 persons from Villupuram boarded another train at Salem that left for Madhya Pradesh.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 20, 2020 11:02:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/over-1400-workers-leave-for-up-from-erode/article31635768.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY