Over 1,400 workers leave for U.P. from Erode

A total of 1,464 migrant workers left for Uttar Pradesh in a ‘Shramik’ special train from the Erode Railway Station here on Wednesday evening.

Following lockdown, migrant workers in the district wished to return to their native places and a total of 17,000 workers had registered with the district administration. A total of 1,464 workers boarded the train that left for Mau district in Uttar Pradesh at around 9 p.m.

Collector C. Kathiravan, Superintendent of Police S. Sakthi Ganesan, District Revenue Officer S. Kavitha, Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan, revenue officials and others were present. Likewise, another 247 workers went sent to Coimbatore from where they boarded a special train for Uttar Pradesh.

Mr. Kathiravan said that 2,400 persons from other States had arrived in the district and all tested negative for COVID-19 and were sent home.

He said that 3,400 persons from other districts had arrived in the district and they were being tested.

Likewise, 1,401 persons, including 82 children, boarded a special train to Uttar Pradesh from Salem Railway Junction on Wednesday evening. Also, another 415 persons comprising 201 persons from Salem district, 36 from Kallakurichi, 51 from Perambalur and 127 persons from Villupuram boarded another train at Salem that left for Madhya Pradesh.