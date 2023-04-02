Over 1.37 lakh students in Salem benefit under Illam Thedi Kalvi Scheme, says Collector

April 02, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - Salem

Over 1.37 lakh students benefited under the Illam Thedi Kalvi Scheme in the last one year in the district, said Collector S. Karmegam.

In a move to reduce school dropouts and the gap in learning following the COVID-19 pandemic, the Illam Thedi Kalvi Scheme was introduced by the government. Education Department officials said the Salem district administration and the Department were taking various steps to provide education to 100% of children and to encourage education for women.

In Salem district, the scheme was implemented in 11,069 centres covering all 20 panchayat unions and the urban areas. Of these, 6,481 centres were primary stage centres (for classes I to VI) and 4,588 centres were high primary stage centres (for classes VI to VIII), the officials added.

The Collector said that in the last one year, 1,36,642 students were admitted under the scheme, and 11,069 volunteers coached them for two hours in the evening in their respective localities. The learning capacity of the students under the scheme was inspected at regular intervals. Through this, school dropout rates were reducing in the district, he added.

