ADVERTISEMENT

Over 1.37 lakh students in Salem benefit under Illam Thedi Kalvi Scheme, says Collector

April 02, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector S. Karmegam inspected an Illam Thedi Kalvi center in Salem district recently. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMINARAYANAN

Over 1.37 lakh students benefited under the Illam Thedi Kalvi Scheme in the last one year in the district, said Collector S. Karmegam.

In a move to reduce school dropouts and the gap in learning following the COVID-19 pandemic, the Illam Thedi Kalvi Scheme was introduced by the government. Education Department officials said the Salem district administration and the Department were taking various steps to provide education to 100% of children and to encourage education for women.

In Salem district, the scheme was implemented in 11,069 centres covering all 20 panchayat unions and the urban areas. Of these, 6,481 centres were primary stage centres (for classes I to VI) and 4,588 centres were high primary stage centres (for classes VI to VIII), the officials added.

The Collector said that in the last one year, 1,36,642 students were admitted under the scheme, and 11,069 volunteers coached them for two hours in the evening in their respective localities. The learning capacity of the students under the scheme was inspected at regular intervals. Through this, school dropout rates were reducing in the district, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US