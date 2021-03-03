Over 13,000 school bags with images of CM, former CM seized in Erode

A total of 13,067 school bags with images of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa that arrived from Haryana for distribution to schools in the Gobichettipalayam Education District were seized and locked in a room at the Anthiyur Taluk office here on Wednesday.

A container truck carrying 409 bundles of school bags arrived at the Government Higher Secondary School at Bungalow Pudur that comes under the Anthiyur Assembly constituency. The cadre of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) noticed the truck at the school and gathered there. They opposed the unloading of the bundles in the school as the bags contained images of the CM and the former CM and alleged that it violated model of conduct. Election officials arrived at the spot and held inquiries.

Education department officials said that the lorry started from Haryana on February 23 and arrived here on Wednesday.

The bags were meant for distribution to students in the Gobichettipalayam Education District and said that they would not distribute the bags. Election officials told the DMK cadre that there was no violation, which was opposed by the cadre. Hence, the lorry was taken to the Anthiyur Taluk Office and the bags were stored in a room and locked by election officials. Later, the DMK cadre left.