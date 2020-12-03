Over 13,000 join basic literacy programme in Erode district

Erode

03 December 2020 21:56 IST

A total of 13,778 persons, who are mostly elderly and unable to read and write, were being imparted basic education, through 678 centres across the district.

The Ministry of Education had in September this year launched a new literacy scheme, Padhna Likhna Abhiyan that aimed at total literacy in the country by 2030. The aim of the scheme is to impart functional literacy and numeracy to non-literate and non-numerate adults in rural and urban areas in the age group of 15 years and above. The target is mostly women and priority is given to districts with female literacy rate less than 60% as per the census.

The scheme is implemented in the State as Karpoum Ezhuthuvoum and illiterates were identified and will be trained for a total of 120 hours to read and write. A total of 678 volunteers were appointed to handle classes for the candidates that are held at government middle schools and elementary schools at all the 14 blocks in the district. Chief Educational Officer R. Balamurali inaugurated the classes at the Corporation Middle School on S.K.C. Road in the presence of school headmistress K. Sumathi.

A volunteer said that classes were held for two hours a day and the participants, who are mostly women and are working, were encouraged to attend the classes regularly.