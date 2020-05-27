Over 1,300 teachers engaged in Dharmapuri and Harur

A total of 1,306 teachers and accompanying staff were engaged for the evaluation of answer scripts at four evaluation centres in Dharmapuri and Harur.

In the view of COVID-19 pandemic, the number of evaluation centre were increased by two additional sub-centre for Dharmapuri and Palacodde education district and Harur education district. Evaluation centres were set up at Senthil Matriculation Higher Secondary School, and a sub centre at Senthil CBSE school in Adhiyamkottai for Dharmapuri and at Indian Public Higher Secondary School and Indian Public CBSE School for Harur.

A total of 87,960 answer scripts were received for evaluation at the Dharmapuri centre. A total of 45,883 answer scripts are being evaluated at the Harur evaluation centre.

The administration had allocated four bus routes for evaluation duty for Dharmapuri and for bus routes for Harur centres. The administration has proposed to distribute 2,000 masks and the school education department had provided 1,300 masks for the evaluation staff.

Evaluation of Plus I and Plus II answer scripts commenced at seven centree in the two education districts of Krishnagiri.

In Krishnagiri, the Government Boys Higher Secondary School functioned as the main centre, while Nalanda Matriculation School, Vijay Vidyalaya, and Velankanni Matriculation Higher Secondary as the sub centres. Similarly, in Hosur, the Government Girls Higher Secondary School served as the main centre, with Achievers Academy Matriculation Higher Secondary School and Parimaam Matriculation Higher Secondary School as the sub centres.