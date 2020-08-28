Over 1,300 cases and 16 deaths in Western region

Coimbatore district reports 496 cases and Salem 437

The eight districts in the Western region reported 1,351 COVID-19 positive cases and 16 deaths on Friday, with Coimbatore accounting for 496 new cases and Salem 437.

In Coimbatore district, the total number of positive cases increased to 13,897 and the death toll rose to 280. As many as 438 patients were discharged on Friday.

The district reported the deaths of six patients aged 47, 60, 75, 60, 88 and 53. In Tiruppur, three patients aged 60, 68, 55 died. Salem reported deaths of six persons aged 63, 68, 49, 29, 62, and 63. Erode reported the death of a 65-year-old man.

A 40-year-old Additional Sub Judge in Coimbatore tested positive and was admitted to ESI Hospital. According to hospital sources, she was asymptomatic and her health condition was stable as of Friday.

The Tiruppur district touched an all-time high on Friday, reporting 120 cases. The total number of positive cases increased to 2,458 and the death toll rose to 62. Sixty-six persons were discharged on Friday.

Of the 437 new cases in Salem district, 431 were indigenous including 289 cases in Salem Corporation limits. One person had returned from Dharmapuri and five had come from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

The Salem Collectorate will remain closed for three days from Friday after a few staff working at various offices in the building tested positive.

According to officials, six persons tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and the office premises was closed for fumigation. Staff of essential departments such as registration, treasury and health were allowed to work from their respective offices. Three police personnel from Salem District Police also tested positive.

Namakkal reported 89 new cases. Health officials said the patients included a clerk from a taluk office. Twenty-two persons had returned from Tuticorin, Erode, Tiruppur, Salem, Tiruchi, Cuddalore and Coimbatore.

Erode’s 126 new cases took the district’s tally to 2,735. Fifty-seven persons were discharged on Friday.

With 38 fresh cases on Friday, the total number of positive cases in Nilgiris district stood at 1,536.

Twenty-nine persons in Krishnagiri and 16 in Dharmapuri tested positive.