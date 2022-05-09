Over 130 kg of stale meat seized in Salem

The Food Safety Department inspected hotels across the district on Monday and seized about 133 kg of stale meat. The officials issued notices and imposed fines on hotels.

According to Food Safety officials, a surprise inspection was conducted in the kitchens of 113 non-vegetarian hotels in the district. The officials checked for hygiene on the premises and quality of foods in the kitchens. Stale meat weighing about 133 kg was seized from 19 hotels here. The officials imposed a fine of ₹13,000 on eight hotels and notices were issued to 22 hotels. The officials warned of stern action against businesses indulging in unhygienic practices.