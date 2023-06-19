ADVERTISEMENT

Over 130 families in Alandurai suffer without toilet facilities: PMK petitions Coimbatore Collector

June 19, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Pattali Makkal Katchi at the Coimbatore Collectorate requesting to renovate the public toilets in Alandurai Panchayat. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

Aound 130 families at Mugasimangalam in Alandurai Town Panchayat are suffering without toilet facilities, claimed members of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) at the Collectorate here on Monday during the grievances redress meeting.

R. Karthik, a party member and area resident, alleged that the toilet was operational for a month since it was inaugurated five years ago. “As the local body did not maintain the facility, the building was ridden with bushes and is now in a dilapidated condition,” he added.

According to him, the existing public toilets have not been maintained for the past five years and that the locals, including, women, children and the elderly have been forced to defecate in the open inside the forest areas. He added that elephants frequented the forest area and the locals feared negative human-animal interaction.

The residents had been attacked by the elephants earlier and to avoid similar incidents, the petition appealed to the district administration to improve the public toilet facility.

