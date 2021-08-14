Over 13 tonnes of adulterated sago products seized

In a joint drive conducted by various department, over 13 tonnes of adulterated sago products were seized by officials here. Officials are investigating.

Officials from Sagoserve, food safety department, commercial tax department and police conducted inspections at a sago manufacturing unit near Thalaivasal here. During the raids, officials found adulteration in finished sago goods and large quantities of chemicals used for adulteration was also seized from the unit.

As part of the raids, officials seized about 13.5 tonnes of finished sago products and 7.2 tonnes of wet starch. Officials also seized 100 litres of sulfuric acid, 100 litres of hydrogen peroxide, 15 litres of phosphoric acid, and 225 kg of calcium hypochlorite from the Unit. The total value of seizures was put at ₹10 lakh, officials said. Food Safety officials have lifted five samples from the unit for tests.

Officials said that chemicals were primarily used for whitening sago. Officials said that a case would be registered under the FSSAI Act.