GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Over 12,500 complaints regarding MCC violations addressed in Namakkal district in ten days

March 25, 2024 08:21 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau
Political graffiti on the side walls of a flyover being whitewashed in Namakkal, Tamil Nadu.

Political graffiti on the side walls of a flyover being whitewashed in Namakkal, Tamil Nadu. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Over 12,500 complaints filed regarding violations to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) were addressed in the district over the past ten days.

Brought into effect on March 16 with the announcement of the general elections, the MCC prohibited the use of posters, hoardings and paintings of political parties, and ordered the removal of existing ones within 48 hours of the announcement.

As of Monday, the district administration addressed a total of 10,219 complaints regarding posters, hoardings, and paintings on government property and 2,459 complaints from owners of private properties, and addressed all of them, removing the hoardings and whitewashing the paintings. The highest number of complaints was 2,661 received from the Komarapalayam assembly constituency, while the lowest was 22 from Paramathi Velur assembly constituency.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.