Over 12,000 voters included in electoral rolls

Tiruppur

23 March 2021 23:50 IST

The district administration on Tuesday announced that over 12,000 voters were included and over 5,700 voters were deleted between January 21 and March 19.

A release said that following the release of the final electoral rolls on January 20, the applications for inclusion, deletion and correction were received till March 19, the final day for filing of nominations by candidates. After due scrutiny by the Electoral Registration Officers of the eight Assembly constituencies, a total of 12,725 names were included and 5,706 names were deleted, the release said.

The total electorate in the eight constituencies namely Dharapuram (Reserved), Kangeyam, Avinashi (Reserved), Tiruppur North, Tiruppur South, Palladam, Udumalpet and Madathukulam now stands at 23,59,804 voters. This comprises 11,93,104 women, 11,66,417 men and 283 other voters. Palladam constituency saw the maximum number of inclusion (3,501 voters) and Kangeyam constituency saw the maximum number of deletion (2,261 voters) from the electoral rolls, the release said.

Advertising

Advertising

Meanwhile, Tiruppur district would have 3,343 polling stations in the eight Assembly constituencies including the auxiliary polling stations, the release said.