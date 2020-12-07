Over 12,000 to be trained under literacy programme in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

07 December 2020 08:02 IST

The training will be held at 610 centres across the district

The Samagra Shiksha recently began training over 12,000 non-literate persons in Coimbatore district under the Central government’s Padhna Likhna Abhiyan (PLA) literacy programme.

Officials said that 12,188 persons will undergo training at 610 centres across the district. The PLA training programme will continue till the last week of February 2021. There will be one volunteer per centre from Samagra Shiksha who will conduct the sessions for the trainees, the officials said.

Based on the 2011 Census data, the Samagra Shiksha identified around 4.8 lakh non-literates in Coimbatore district in the age group of 15 years and above. The first phase of the PLA literacy drive will cover 12,188 out of them in this three-month programme, with two-hour classes on week days. The individual centres will fix the timings as per the convenience of the trainees as most of them are senior citizens.

Advertising

Advertising

There will be around 20 trainees in each of the 610 centres located in government schools.

Coimbatore Chief Educational Officer P. Usha recently visited one of the centres in Perur and addressed the trainees.

Study materials on basic literacy prepared by the Samagra Shiksha have been distributed in these centres, according to the officials.

The Central government launched the Padhna Likhna Abhiyan (read and write campaign) on September 8 with the goal of achieving total literacy in India by 2030.