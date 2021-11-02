Over 12,000 petitions received in Makkal Sabai events in Coimbatore

Over 12,000 petitions were received at the Makkal Sabai events conducted in the district in the last two days, Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V. Senthilbalaji said here on Monday after participating in the events in Coimbatore Corporation West Zone.

A release from the civic body said the Minister participated in events held in six wards in the Zone and received petitions from the residents there.

Following Chief Minister’s order to meet the public at their locality to redress their grievances, there would be 100 Makkal Sabai events at one each a ward in the city and 50 in areas outside the city. All State government department officials would be present at the events.

Mr. Senthilbalaji said he had instructed officials to act at once on petitions seeking old age pension. Likewise, he would take to the Chief Minister the problems reported by those in the jewellery business to provide a permanent solution.

Water supply

One of the issues that had come to his attention in the last two days was disparity in water supply in the city. Wherever the water supply was once in nine days, he had asked Corporation officials to look into it and ensure that all wards received water once in two days.

Drainage

Likewise, he had also asked the Corporation engineers to draw up a scheme to provide underground drainage service to those areas that were excluded from UGD coverage.

The Corporation release also said the Minister highlighted various achievements the State government had made since assuming office in May this year.