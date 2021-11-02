Over 1,200 policemen deployed across Erode

Erode

02 November 2021 23:59 IST

To prevent incidents of crime and to ensure a safe Deepavali, the district police have deployed over 1,200 police personnel across the district.

A release from the Police Department said that in view of continuous holidays for the festival, people were commuting in large numbers and the market areas were witnessing heavy crowd. To prevent incidents of crime, over 1,200 personnel monitored by Superintendent of Police V. Sasimohan have been deployed across the district.

Additional personnel have been posted in the city to prevent traffic congestion and they were being assisted by volunteers. For swift action in case of fire accidents during the festival, steps were taken for working in coordination with the Departments of Fire and Rescue Services and Health. The release said that awareness programmes were conducted for the people for safe celebration of Deepavali. The release also added that 15 watch towers were installed in the city to monitor crowd and safety messages were disseminated through public address systems. Police personnel were deployed in Sathyamangalam, Perundurai, Gobichettipalayam, Anthiyur, Bhavani and Kodumudi for crowd monitoring. The release requested people to burst crackers only during the permitted time without causing any inconvenience to the neighbours or disrupting vehicle movement. People were asked to follow COVID-19 norms.

Advertising

Advertising