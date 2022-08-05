Over 1,200 people continue to be in relief centres in Erode district

A temple located near River Cauvery at Karungalpalayam in Erode remains flooded for the second consecutive day as the river is in spate on August 5, 2022 | Photo Credit: M. Govarthan

August 05, 2022 16:21 IST

Officials from revenue, police, and fire and rescue services departments continue to monitor the flow of water round-the-clock and warn residents against possible increase in water discharge in the river.

With River Cauvery in spate for the second consecutive day flooding over 400 houses, a total of 369 families, comprising 1,277 persons, continue to be in the relief centres in the district on Friday.

While 10 areas in Bhavani taluk were affected (265 families), three areas in Kodumudi taluk (94 families) and Cauvery Karai Street, Ragavendra Kovil Street at Vairapalayam in Corporation limits (10 families) were affected. A total of 519 men, 543 women and 215 children continue to be in the camps where they are provided food. Though more houses in Bhavani were flooded, people refused to move to relief centres and continue to stay in their homes.

People in the camps heaved a sigh of relief as the discharge from the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur that was 2.10 lakh cusecs on Thursday was reduced to 1.80 lakh cusecs on Friday. However, they said that only if the discharge in the river is less than one lakh cusecs, they could return to their homes. “We have temporary accommodation here. But, bathing, washing and drying clothes and protection for girl children is a concern for us,” said a family at the centre at Kandan Pattarai in Bhavani. They added that rain is another concern for them, making their life difficult.

As a precaution, Tangedco officials had disconnected power supply to the houses located near the river on August 3. "Only if the water drains completely from the houses, electric lines will be checked and they will be allowed to return", said an official.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy inspected flood-affected areas at Kodumudi union and asked officials to ensure that all basic amenities are available at relief centres. The Minister also distributed food and essentials to the people.