Over 1,200 illicit liquor bottles seized from DMK counsellor’s house in Krishnagiri

January 26, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

 Over 1200 bottles of Illicit liquor were seized from a DMK counsellor’s house near Velampatty in Pochampally. The spouse of the counsellor Kanchana was among three arrested for bootlegging by the special team here.   

The house of the counsellor of ward four of Nagohanahalli town panchayat was raided following tip-off that liquor sales were done round the clock. Police found 1,221 bottles of liquor that was sold in bulk by the Tasmac outlet in Velampatty.  Kanchana’s spouse Raja alias ‘Cable’ Raja was secured. According to police sources, the accused Raja was secured along with the Velampatty Tasmac outlet manager Govindarajan and salesman Sundararajan. The Tasmac manager and salesman had sold liquor in bulk to the counsellor’s husband.   It has been alleged that the counsellor was directly involved in liquor sales in the bar that was being run from within the house, according to sources. 

