Over 1,200 appear for NDA, NA exam in Coimbatore

April 16, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST

Over 1,200 appeared for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy - Combined Defence Services Examination (I) for 2023 in the Coimbatore district on Sunday.

According to the district administration, of the total 1,939 who had registered for the test, 1,221 had attended the exam in six sub centres.

The Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination and the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination - 2023 is to be conducted on May 28, according to the Union Public Service Commission. The exams for Indian Engineering Services and Indian Economic Services will be held on June 26.