Over 11,900 differently abled persons receive maintenance allowance worth ₹22.75 crore in Salem district

March 04, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST

As many as 11,909 differently abled persons have received ₹22.75 crore as maintenance allowance during the financial year 2022-23, said Collector S. Karmegam here on Saturday.

On behalf of the Differently Abled Welfare Department, from February 8 to 28, special camps were conducted for the differently abled in the district for the purpose of issuing identity card. A total of 4,174 people submitted applications seeking identity cards. The identity cards were issued to them with disability certificates after a verification by the officials of the revenue and health departments.

Around 16,183 petitions were also received from the differently abled persons seeking bank loans, maintenance allowance, ration cards, voter identity cards, land pattas, Aadhaar cards, and educational assistance. The petitions were sent to officials concerned for further action.

Mr. Karmegam said that till now 69,568 people have received differently abled identity card in the district. During the financial year (2022-23), 11,909 differently abled persons received ₹22.75 crore as maintenance allowance; 1,205 differently abled persons received ₹ 44.25 lakh as educational scholarship; ₹1.61 crore as subsidy for special school and feeding charges for 680 beneficiaries; and ₹ 2 crore was provided as loan for 377 beneficiaries. Under the Chief Minister’s comprehensive health insurance, 40 beneficiaries received artificial limbs worth ₹ 24.70 lakh, and for 332 beneficiaries, ₹ 1.73 crore worth of equipment was provided, Mr. Karmegam said.