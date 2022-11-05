Over 11,800 tribals issued community certificates in Salem, says Collector

Collector S. Karmegam said that , a total of 11,869 tribal people received community certificates in the past 18 months in the district on Saturday.

In a release, the Collector said that the State government gives importance to the development of tribal people, especially in Salem, Namakkal, Tiruchi, Dharmapuri, Tirupathur, Tiruvannamalai, and Kallakurichi districts where tribal people’s presence is high. Salem has the most tribal villages in the State, with 373 tribal villages and a population of 1.67 lakh. Shevaroyan Hills in Yercaud, Pethanaickenpalayam, Gangavalli, Panamarathupatti, and Kolathur taluks have tribal people, Mr. Karmegam added.

Listing the number of schools for the development of education among tribal people, Mr. Karmegam said the State government announced that like others, tribal people can also apply for community certificates online and the RDO is given power to issue these certificates. In the past 18 months, 11,869 community certificates were issued in the district. Similarly, various schemes are implemented to improve the livelihood of tribal people, including ₹ 48 lakh provided for constructing green houses, ₹10 lakh for setting up borewells, and ₹4.50 lakh for solar motors, and basic amenities like street lights, roads, and other infrastructure are provided, the Collector added.