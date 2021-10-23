Over 1.17 lakh vaccine doses administered in mega drive in Coimbatore district

23 October 2021 23:51 IST

A total of 1,17,799 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered to people aged above 18 in Coimbatore district in the sixth mega vaccination drive held on Saturday.

The district administration aimed to vaccinate two lakh people in the drive through 1,429 camps from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

According to District Collector G.S. Sameeran, health workers and volunteers conducted door-to-door vaccination in the last two hours.

Out of the 1,17,799 doses administered in the district on Saturday, 81% constituted second doses.

A total of 1,05,099 doses of Covishield and 12,700 doses of Covaxin were administered to the eligible population.

Coimbatore Corporation vaccinated 47,351 persons across the city.

Data shared by the civic body showed that it had vaccinated 9,511 persons with first dose and 34,550 with second dose of Covishield and 901 persons with first dose and 2,389 with second dose of Covaxin.

Tiruppur

The Health Department administered 77,684 vaccine doses in Tiruppur district.

Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan visited Upgraded Primary Health Centre at Muthur on Saturday to inspect the vaccination drive. A total of 742 vaccination centres, including 660 stationary and 82 mobile centres were set up, a release said.