Over 11,500 persons to cast postal votes in Salem

A total of 11,646 persons, including those aged above 80 and people with disabilities, began casting postal votes for the Assembly election from their homes here on Wednesday.

Following the Election Commission’s nod for postal ballots, as many as 2,709 differently abled persons, 8,937 persons aged above 80 had submitted Form 12D to the election officials in all the 11 Assembly constituencies in the district.

A team comprising a booth-level officer, a videographer, a micro observer and zonal officers have started visiting the homes of persons who had opted for ballot votes in all the constituencies.

Likewise, 1,770 city police personnel and 2,087 rural police personnel cast postal votes at the Salem Sowdeswari College.

In Erode district, a total of 5,435 persons have submitted Form 12D and officials have started visiting their houses to collect the votes.