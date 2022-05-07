Over 1.13 lakh petitions redressed in Coimbatore district

Out of the over 1.24 lakh grievance petitions received by the Mudhalvarin Mugavari Department in the past year in Coimbatore district, over 1.13 lakh petitions have been redressed, said Collector G.S. Sameeran on Saturday.

Listing the implementation of various schemes of the State government in the district to mark completion of the first year of the DMK government, he said that homestead pattas have been issued to tribal people living in Kallarkudi, Mavuthampathi and Pudhupathi.

Under the free bus travel scheme for women in government city buses, over 5.83 crore women have benefitted across the district. A total of 15,33,588 persons have been treated at their residences through the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme and 659 patients, who suffered injuries in road accidents, were treated free of cost under the Innuyir Kappom scheme, Mr. Sameeran said.

In Tiruppur district, Collector S. Vineeth said that 1,147 beneficiaries were treated under Innuyir Kappom scheme and over 12.1 lakh people were covered under Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam in the past year. Over 4.01 crore women have availed the free bus travel scheme in government city buses across the district, he said.

The Collector, Tiruppur Corporation Commissioner Kranti Kumar Pati and other officials released a document listing the achievements of the State government on Saturday. Following this, Tiruppur Mayor N. Dinesh Kumar planted saplings at Samathuvapuram and G.N. Garden in the city to mark the first year anniversary of the DMK government.