Over 11,000 persons vaccinated at 113 centres in Erode

A total of 11,300 persons were vaccinated at 113 locations in the district on Thursday. Over 10,000 doses of vaccines were available at the end of the day.

Vaccination was earlier carried out at 76 Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in rural areas and at the 10 Urban Primary Health Centers (UPHCs) in the corporation limits. Since people were urging the district administration to increase the number of centres, Collector H. Krishnanunni announced that vaccination would be done in a phased manner from Thursday and increased the centres to 113. Each centre was allotted 100 doses of Covishield vaccine.

On Thursday, vaccination began at 93 locations in rural areas and 20 locations in the corporation limits. But in most of the centres, people waited from Wednesday night to receive the token on Thursday.

At the Government Girls Higher Secondary School at Veerappanchatiram, over 50 people restored to a road roko after they learnt that vaccination will not be done at the centre. Corporation officials clarified that vaccination will be done at each ward and not at the centre. Police pacified them and asked them to utilise the camp in their respective wards.

At the Panchayat Union Middle School at Nagaratchi Nagar in Lakkapuram panchayat, 10 women from Muthugoundanpalayam panchayat were waiting from 10 p.m. on Wednesday to receive the tokens. However, at 7 a.m. on Thursday, police personnel asked them to leave and get vaccinated at the camp held in their panchayat. Five policemen received tokens and got vaccinated at the centre leading to uproar among the people.

The Collector said that information and updates on COVID-19 vaccination centres and other details can be known from the portal https://erode.nic.in/covid-care/