Over 1,100 vehicle passes issued so far

The district administration has so far issued 1,150 vehicle passes to people who want to travel to places in other districts for emergency situations.

After the lockdown was announced on March 24, people were asked to stay indoors while people who need to travel for emergency situations like medical treatment, marriage and death of close relations, were issued temporary vehicle pass by the district administration. People need to submit an application with name, phone number, purpose and place of their visit, date of journey and return date, number of persons travelling and vehicle number. A copy of registration certificate of the vehicle and drivers license needs to be attached with the application for scrutiny after which Personal Assistant (General) to Collector will issue the pass.

Officials said that on an average about 50 passes were issued everyday in the first week of April. But now, people want to travel for emergency purpose and an average 150 passes were issued everyday now, they added. Around 70% of the applications were for medical treatment who wants passes to travel to Coimbatore, Vellore and a few other cities. While 20% of the applicants want to attend marriage the rest of the applicants seek passes to attend death of close relatives.

Officials said that only applications with genuine reasons are accepted and the medical records are also verified.