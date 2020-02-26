Over 1,100 submissions for The Hindu’s essay competition

Coimbatore

26 February 2020 00:25 IST

The essay competition for the International Mother Language Day conducted by The Hindu and Kovai Nanneri Kazhagam received over 1,100 essays from students in 88 schools across three districts.

The competition was held on February 21 for school students in Coimbatore, Tiruppur and the Nilgiris districts studying in Classes VIII to XI.

The students were asked to write essays on one of the four given topics: Ennai Eertha Tamil Aalumai (Tamil personality who attracted me the most), Vivekanandaridam Irunthu Naan Petru Kondavai (Things I received from Swami Vivekananda), Naan Vaasitha Puthagam (The book I read) and Bharathiyin Tholainokku (Bharathiyar’s foresight).

Faculty members of the Department of Tamil from Hindusthan College of Arts and Science will adjudge the essays to select the top 100 submissions. The winning students, including the top three prize winners, will be felicitated on February 29.

Sahitya Akademi award-winning author Cho. Dharman, Kovai Nanneri Kazhagam president Iakoka N. Subramaniam, managing trustee of Hindusthan Educational and Charitable Trust Sarasuwathi Khannaiyann and director (Human Resource Development) of Roots Group of Companies Kavidasan will felicitate the students.

The event will be held at the F – Hall Auditorium of Hindusthan College of Arts and Science at 4 p.m.

The fourth edition of ‘The International Mother Language Essay Competition’ is supported by Vijaya Pathippagam, Udumalai.com, Simplicity, Prezantim, Cotsvilla Resorts, Brookefields, Hindusthan College of Arts and Science, Kovai Kondattam, Zone Hotel and Sri Krishna Sweets.