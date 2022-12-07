Over 1,100 houses inaugurated in Erode

December 07, 2022 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - ERODE

A total of 1,176 houses, constructed at a cost of ₹101.01 crore by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board at five places in the district, were inaugurated here on Wednesday.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated the houses through video conferencing from Chennai while Collector H. Krishnanunni and Anthiyur MLA A.G. Venkatachalam were present at the Collectorate. Of the total houses, 541 houses were allotted to the beneficiaries while 635 houses are yet to be allotted.

Number of houses constructed at each area was Mylambadi Kannankaradu in Bhavani – 492 houses, Thiruvachi Nethaji Nagar – Perundurai – 204, Nanjai Uthukuli in Modakkurichi – 96 houses, Itchipalayam in Kodumudi – 276 houses and at Kumaran Nagar in Sathyamangalam – 108 houses. K. Navamani, District Panchayat chairman, V. Selvaraj, Deputy Mayor and engineers were present.

In Salem district, a total of 144 houses, constructed at ₹12.33 crore at Pudupalayam, was inaugurated by the Chief Minister.