Over 1,100 candidates selected at job camps in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts

August 05, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Labour Welfare and Employment and Training C.V. Ganesan (fifth right) and Minister for Housing S. Muthusamy (third right) handing over appointment letter to a candidate at the job camp held in the city on Saturday.

Minister for Labour Welfare and Employment and Training C.V. Ganesan (fifth right) and Minister for Housing S. Muthusamy (third right) handing over appointment letter to a candidate at the job camp held in the city on Saturday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Over 1,100 candidates in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts were selected by private companies for jobs at Dr. Kalaignar Centenary Special Job Camps held in the two districts on Saturday.

In Coimbatore district, 293 companies and 6,251 candidates participated in the camp and 894 people were selected by the companies. In Tiruppur district, 128 companies and 1092 candidates took part and 302 people were selected for jobs. As many as 38 people were short-listed by companies in Tiruppur district.

Minister for Labour Welfare and Employment and Training C.V. Ganesan told reporters in Coimbatore the State government conducted more than 100 job camps, so far, and 1.51 lakh youth had got jobs through these. The special camps will be held in 100 places by December.

The government was conducting skill training at schools, government arts and science colleges, and polytechnics. It was also upgrading technical infrastructure at the industrial training institutes to make the candidates employment ready.

Housing Minister S. Muthusamy said efforts are on to provide monthly ₹7,500 financial support to 1,000 select candidates who want to prepare for UPSC examinations. This will support aspiring candidates from rural areas pursue their dreams.

M.P. Saminathan, Minister for Tamil Development, Information and Publicity, said in Tiruppur that youth should upgrade their skills so that they get jobs in their home towns and industries can develop.

The ITIs in Dharapuram and Udumalpet were upgraded at ₹34.65 crore jointly with Tata Technologies, he said.

