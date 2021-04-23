Over 1.10 lakh people vaccinated in Erode district

A corporation worker disinfecting the Head Post Office premises in Erode on Friday.

ERODE

23 April 2021 23:17 IST

A total of 1,10,025 persons were vaccinated in the district while 4,82,637 persons had undergone the Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests as of Friday, Collector C. Kathiravan has said.

As on Friday, a total of 1,689 patients were under treatment while the total number of cases reported in the district stood at 17,874.

He said that a total of 684 beds are available at the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai and government hospitals across the district in which 298 are under treatment. Also, 934 patients are in home isolation, he added.

Apart from this 2,700 beds are kept ready at the Covid Care Centres while 242 beds are available at the private hospitals, he added.

Mr. Kathiravan said that vaccination is done free of cost at the government hospitals and the primary health centres and hence, asked people above 45 years to utilise the opportunity.

On Friday, Mr. Kathiravan held discussions with District Revenue Officer Murugesan, DRDA Project Director K. Selvarasu, Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan and other officials on the steps to be taken to control the spread of virus in the district.

Later, he also inspected the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai and held discussions with doctors and officials.