‘Over 11 crore bus tickets waived off in Coimbatore’

November 26, 2022 11:27 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Under the State government’s scheme for all women to travel free of cost in government-owned city buses, charges for over 11.6 crore tickets have been waived off in Coimbatore, so far.

As per the data shared by the district administration, a total of 11.64 crore ticket holders, including 11.57 crore for women, 5.75 lakh for differently-abled persons and 32,000 for assisters of differently-abled persons have travelled for free from July 2021 to September 2022.

The relese from the adminstration added that passenegers were satisfied with the service.

