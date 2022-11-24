Over 1.07 lakh youth placed in private sector through mega job fair: Minister

November 24, 2022 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST

Minister of Labour Welfare and Skill Development C.V. Ganesan said here on Thursday that around 1.07 lakh youth have been placed in private firms through mega job fair conducted across the State.

In Salem, the mega private job fair will be conducted at Padmavani Arts and Science College for Women near Periyar University on Saturday. The Minister held a review meeting with officials on the preparedness for the job fair.

Speaking to the reporters after the review meeting, the Minister said that following instructions of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, private job fairs are being conducted across the State. So far, 67 mega private job fairs have been conducted, paving the way for 1.07 lakh youth to get jobs.

Listing out the companies to take part in the job fair in Salem, Mr. Ganesan said more than 270 private companies are participating in the job fair to fill the vacancies in their respective companies. Through this job fair alone, around 70,000 vacancies are expected to be filled. Necessary basic amenities are arranged for the candidates participating in the fair and 100 rooms are allocated for conducting interviews with the candidates. Adequate police will be deployed and a fire tender will be stationed at the venue. Private companies were contacted by the District Employment and Career Guidance Centre, vacancy details were collected from the companies, and they confirmed their participation, Mr. Ganesan said.

Explaining about the facilities available for persons with disabilities (PwD), the Minister said that through the differently abled welfare department, vehicles are arranged for PwDs to pick them up, and adequate wheel chairs are also arranged for them. Unemployed people with all levels of education, from class VIII to doctorates, shall attend this fair.

District Collector S. Karmegam, MLA R. Rajendran, Mayor A. Ramachandran, Assistant Collector (training) Vagi Sangeeth Balwant, and officials from departments concerned took part in the review meeting.