Over 10,500 persons vaccinated in Erode

Over 10,500 persons were vaccinated at 107 centres across the district on Tuesday, taking the number of vaccinated people to 4.78 lakh in the district.

After a gap of eight days, vaccination camps resumed in the district on Monday with over 15,500 persons getting vaccinated at 111 centres.

On Tuesday, 10,700 doses of Covishield were available and each of the 87 centres in rural areas and 20 centres in the Corporation limits were allotted 100 doses. In each centre, women waited for over 12 hours to receive tokens and get vaccinated.

Also, over five private hospitals in the city started vaccinating people and more hospitals are making arrangements to conduct vaccination camps.