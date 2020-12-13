Over 10,300 submit forms to enrol their names in voters’ list

Udhagamandalam

13 December 2020 23:52 IST

As many as 10,396 persons submitted forms to enrol their names in the voters’ list in special camps for electoral roll held in the Nilgiris district till December 12, said District Collector J. Innocent Divya on Sunday.

Ms. Divya told reporters that a total of 14,142 persons submitted the requisite forms at the special camps held so far in the district to add new voters' name, to remove names of the deceased, to make changes in address and for other actions.

She urged persons who have attained the age of 18 to voluntarily come forward and submit forms to enrol their names in the voters list.

The last of the two special camps for electoral revision in the district were held on Saturday and Sunday. However, people can submit forms at the taluk offices and revenue divisional offices on Monday and Tuesday.