Over 10,000 vehicles fined for speeding on Thoppur ghat road in Dharmapuri in the last two years

July 05, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

Over 10,200 vehicles were fined a total of ₹ 69,98,525 for speeding in the ‘no speed’ zone of Thoppur ghat, which is prone to accidents, in the last two years. 

The vehicles were intercepted using speed radar gun, and fined for speeding on the ghat road, where the speed limit is 30km, according to the Regional Transport Office.

In the last six months, the Regional Transport Office inspected 13,500 vehicles and of these, reports of violations were issued on 3,980 vehicle. Over 353 vehicles were impounded for various violations including operating without permits, expired licence, non-renewal of insurance, pollution certificates among others. In addition, fines were collected from 140 vehicles for carrying passengers in load vehicles; 42 vehicles for over loading; 82 vehicles for plying without permits; 2479 vehicles for speeding; 198 vehicles for operating without fitness certificate; 489 vehicles without pollution certificates, insurance; 256 vehicles for operating without reflectors; and 143 vehicles for operating without headlights. 

According to the RTO, a total of ₹ 1.77 crore was collected by way of road taxes and fines for various violations in the last six months.

